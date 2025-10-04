Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
Shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville leaves 1 injured, campus on lockdown

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Oct 04, 2025 12:16 am IST

A shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, has left one person injured. The school is currently on lockdown.

A shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, has left one person injured. The school is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Authorities confirmed the shooting did not occur on school grounds. Search is underway for the suspect.

Shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville.(Unsplash)
Shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville.(Unsplash)

“10/3/25 at 2:10 pm: we are on scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Powder Mill Rd in Beltsville. One victim injured. High Point HS is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The shooting did not occur on school grounds. Search is underway for the suspect,” Prince George’s County Police Department wrote on X.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On