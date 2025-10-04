Shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville leaves 1 injured, campus on lockdown

A shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, has left one person injured. The school is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Authorities confirmed the shooting did not occur on school grounds. Search is underway for the suspect. Shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville.(Unsplash)

“10/3/25 at 2:10 pm: we are on scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Powder Mill Rd in Beltsville. One victim injured. High Point HS is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The shooting did not occur on school grounds. Search is underway for the suspect,” Prince George’s County Police Department wrote on X.