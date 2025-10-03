Who was Jihad Al-Shamie? Manchester synagogue stabbing suspect identified after attack

Jihad Al-Shamie has been identified as the suspect who drove a car into people outside a Manchester synagogue on Thursday and then began stabbing locals, killing two and seriously wounding four. Police said that the 35-year-old is a British citizen of Syrian descent. He was fatally shot after the attack. Jihad Al-Shamie was identified as the Manchester stabbing suspect(Reuters and Facebook)

“We are now able to confirm that, although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the person responsible for today’s attacks is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent,” police said.

Officials had earlier noted that the suspect's name had not appeared in initial searches of police and security service counter-terrorism records.

The Metropolitan Police force in London, which leads the nation's counter-terrorism policing operations, declared the rampage a terrorist attack. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said two other suspects were arrested, though he provided no further information. The victims have not been identified yet.

The attack took place on people gathered at an Orthodox synagogue in a suburban neighborhood of Manchester on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the “vile” assailant who “attacked Jews because they are Jews.”

He promised the Jewish community that he would do “everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence.”

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love,” Starmer said. “I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel grieved with the Jewish community in the U.K.

“Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded,” he said. “As I warned at the UN: Weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue around 9:30 AM, shortly after services had begun.

