'He has a bomb, go away': Manchester police warn public over synagogue attacker | Video

At least two people were killed, and three others were seriously injured after a man rammed his car into people outside a synagogue in Manchester, and stabbed members of the public. The attacker rammed his car into the people outside the synagogue and then reportedly stabbed a man. (X/@MGonigle/@aldamu_jo)

The suspected attacker was shot and killed by the Greater Manchester Police.

GMP officials said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, a northern Manchester suburb, shortly after 9:30 am (local time).

The call was made by a pedestrian who reportedly saw the car being driven towards the public outside the synagogue, and that a man was stabbed.

A video emerging from the scene outside the synagogue shows police officers pointing a gun towards the suspected attacker, who was reportedly on the ground.

A police officer turned back and shouted to warn the public, "Everybody else, get back. If you're not involved, move back, get away. He has a bomb, go away."

Meanwhile, a purported image of the suspected attacker also went viral on social media, where he was seen wearing white objects around his waist.

The picture, reportedly taken from outside the perimeter fence of the synagogue, shows a bald-headed man with a beard, dark clothes, and white objects around his waist. The appearance, according to BBC, matches that of the man seen being apparently shot by the police at the scene.

Police said that the suspect's identity is not known yet. Earlier, the police had said that they were not able to confirm his death due to "safety issues" related to the "suspicious items on his person".

A bomb disposal unit arrived at the site. However, it has not yet been revealed what the unit found on the suspect.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. However, the tragic attack took place on Yom Kippur, a day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack, adding that such an incident on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar "makes it all the more horrific".

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders," he wrote in his X post.

Later, he told reporters that he was on his way back to London to chair an emergency, informing that additional police troops were being deployed to synagogues across the UK.

"We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe," Starmer said.

King Charles III also condemned the attack. He said that he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

Charles said their "thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "disgusted" by the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, "Disgusted by the murderous attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur of all days. We must all fight the resurgent evil that is antisemitism. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the Jewish community."