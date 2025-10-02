4 injured after car and stabbing attack in Manchester, suspect shot by cops

At least four people have been injured after a car and stabbing attack in UK's Manchester on Tuesday. Police have declared the attack as a “major incident.” Emergency personnel work at the scene, after a reported attack in which a car was driven at pedestrians and one person was stabbed near a synagogue in north Manchester, Britain(REUTERS)

As per DW, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declared the attack as a "major incident". Officials added that they were called at 09:31 AM to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road.

Initial reports suggests that a car being driven at members of the public. Officers said one man was also stabbed during the incident. Police officials added the suspect was shot at and is believed to be dead.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene ... and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds," GMP said in a statement on X.

The North West Ambulance Service also said it had dispatched resources to the area.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services," read the statement issued by the ambulance service.

Furthermore, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, has also reacted to the attack, calling it a “serious incident.”

"I would say to people listening, firstly to avoid the area - it is a serious incident, but at the same time I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over, and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly," the mayor told BBC radio.

More details are awaited…