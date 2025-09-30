Joint Base McGuire in New Jersey under lockdown: Unfounded report of active shooter sparks panic in Burlington County

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL) in Burlington County, New Jersey, is placed under lockdown until further notice amid unfounded report of an active shooter. Joint Base McGuire in New Jersey(X@MustangMedicX)

JB MDL posted an announcement about the lockdown on their Facebook page on Tuesday. All workers at the base should take refuge immediately, according to Shlomo Schorr, Legislative Director of Agudath Israel of America's New Jersey branch, who also announced the lockdown on X.

“THERE IS A LOCKDOWN AT JBMDL. ALL PERSONNEL ARE TO LOCKDOWN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. ALL PERSONNEL OUTDOORS SHOULD TAKE COVER,” the base confirmed on Facebook, without specifying the reason behind lockdown.

“The lockdown has been lifted. There is no reported threat to the public,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

The McGuire and Dix campuses were released from the lockdown an hour later, while the Lakehurst area of the base is still under lockdown, as per KYW News Radio.

Meanwhile, several people on X shared video footage from the base claiming reports of an active shooter. However, Hindustan Times.com has not independently verified the claims of an active shooter.

All about the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

The Orthodox Jewish community of Lakewood is located approximately 12 miles from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL), a large U.S. military post that spans Burlington and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

The facility, which spans 42,000 acres and is home to Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine activities, sent out the alarm through official channels, telling anybody outside to “take cover” and shutting down Building 5231 in particular.

As investigations continue, there have been no reports of injuries, and information about the threat is still limited.