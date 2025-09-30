Westfield High School lockdown: Potential shooting ‘threat’ sparks emergency on Union Street

Westfield High School on Union Street in Westfield, Indiana, was placed on lockdown after a threat, the school said in a message to parents on Monday afternoon. The school, however, said that the lockdown was due to “abundance of caution", and there is immediate threat to them. Representational(Unsplash)

The message states that there is a huge police presence on the campus as police continue to probe the incident. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to local media that no shots were fired and no one was injured. Police are clearing the scene at the moment.

It was not immediately clear what the threat was about.

The school asked the locals to avoid the area amid the investigation and emergency response at the location.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available," the statement read.

This is a breaking news.