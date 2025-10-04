Tyler Robinson could escape death penalty; expert reveals massive flaw in Charlie Kirk shooting case

The prosecution's case against Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, could be flawed, as per a top Utah attorney. Skye Lazaro told Fox News there is still a lot we don't know about the timeline of events around Kirk's killing. Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if found guilty of the murder of Charlie Kirk.(via REUTERS)

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested. Pressure has been mounting on the prosecutors to seek death penalty for Robinson.

However, Lazaro, a prominent attorney with Salt Lake City’s Ray Quinney & Nebeker firm, had questions that could blow the prosecution's case wide open.

What Lazaro asked

Lazaro had questions about the timing around Robinson's alleged encounter with a police officer at the perimeter of the crime scene after the killing. As per officials, Robinson returned hours after the assassination and ‘made contact’ with an official.

He then fled 250 miles south to his home in St George, and evaded detection for the next two days. However, authorities haven't revealed exactly where this encounter took place.

“If it doesn't line up in a way that makes sense, it could definitely be bad for them,” Lazaro said to the publication. While Robinson allegedly told the officer that he wanted to get something from the parking lot, which is where the rifle was found, Lazaro contended that defense could poke holes in the investigation if the officer's bodycam wasn't turned on.

“A lot of times what you can get when you subpoena cellphone records are where messages were sent from,” the expert added, noting that more details about the texts could also be increasingly damaging to Robinson's defense – referring to his exchange with roommate Lance Twiggs.

“The defense is going to want to get, going to wanna see, and probably spend a lot of time, whether they get their own forensic expert to analyze it or do it themselves, to really piece together a timeline,” she noted.

Lazaro further stated “It could come out that those aren't as damaging as they sound. You have to keep in mind, when the government writes a probable cause affidavit, it's their greatest hits that they have in the moment.”

Noting that there was a lot of speculation online as well, Lazaro stated that a defense attorney would most likely not lean into those because they'd be extremely hard to prove in a court of law.