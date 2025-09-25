Was Lance Twiggs booted from family's home over Mormon faith? Friend explains how 22-year-old ‘was bouncing couches’

Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, was booted from his family’s home over his Mormon faith, the New York Post reported. His clash with his family made him bounce between homes during his latter years of high school. Was Lance Twiggs booted from family's home over Mormon faith? New details emerge (Lance Twiggs/TikTok)

Twiggs, 22, was kicked out of his home after he drifted away from their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints belief, and allegedly did drugs and consumed alcohol while still underage. As a teenager, he took shelter with two of his friends, who were brothers who came from a big family of six biological children and three adoptees, their sister Braylon Nielsen told the New York Post.

“It was on and off. He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn’t like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends,” Nielsen explained.

She added, “I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family.”

Nielsen claimed that she does not believe Twiggs ever did drugs. “Lance, that I know of, has never done drugs. He was always like, ‘I don’t want to go out and party.’ He just wasn’t a big partier,” she said.

Recently, Twiggs abandoned the townhouse he shared with his alleged boyfriend, Robinson, who too was raised as a devout Mormon, in St. George, Utah. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby previously said that Twiggs was in a “safe space very far away from St. George,” and needed “to lay low for a long time.”

Lance Twiggs’ alleged animosity toward conservatives and Christians

Twiggs was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source previously told the outlet. The same was confirmed by a relative, who told Wisconsin Right Now that the 22-year-old is “not mentally well at all.”

The family member alleged that Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians. The relative also said he is full of “hatred,” and that they have been avoiding Twiggs for about four years. “I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone.” “For at least four years, I haven’t talked to him,” the relative added. “I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person.”