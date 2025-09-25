Where is Lance Twiggs now? Authorities shared THIS major update on Tyler Robinson's trans partner amid 'missing' report

Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Tyler Robinson, has reportedly left the Utah townhouse, causing mail to pile up outside. Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged in the killing of Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson (R) and Lance Twiggs (L) lived in a $1800-per-month townhouse in Utah.(X/@k_mahlburg)

Twiggs has been facing a lot of criticism for not turning Robinson in, when he confessed to the killing over messages. While Twiggs was said to be cooperating with authorities, neighbors told New York Post that Robinson's roommate had disappeared.

Robinson and Twiggs lived in a $1800-per-month townhouse, but with backlash mounting and endangering his safety, Twiggs can no longer be found there, Post reported.

A neighbor, speaking to the publication, said, “It definitely is a shock it happened here. It’s a quiet neighborhood. You know your neighbor on your left or your right, but people are pretty isolated.”

“I haven’t seen anyone come out. There are still all these notes on the door, so it looks like nobody has been in there,” he added.

What authorities had said about Lance Twiggs

Meanwhile, authorities had earlier shared an update on Twiggs' whereabouts, with Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby stating that Twiggs needed to ‘lay low for a long time’.

He had also told Fox News that Twiggs was in a ‘safe space very far away from St. George,’ the Utah town where he and Robinson lived.

Notably, Twiggs has not been charged with a crime in connection to Kirk's shooting, and has been important to the investigation, as he was apparently Robinson's go-to in the immediate aftermath of of the slaying.

Twiggs is a transitioning transgender, and was described as the ‘black sheep’ of his family back in Utah. He was allegedly kicked out of his parents' house as his father deemed him to be ‘problematic’ and disrespectful. Twiggs then lived with his grandparents before moving in with a bunch of college roommates.

When they graduated and moved out, Robinson walked in. He had allegedly left a note for Twiggs to find, under his desktop keyboard, after Kirk's shooting. Robinson also allegedly texted Twiggs about Kirk's murder, and the latter had replied in apparent disbelief, trying to make sense of the situation that was unfolding.