Charlie Kirk shooting: Damning report on Tyler Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs's troubled past

New reports have shed more light on the likely reason Tyler Robinson's roommate Lance Twiggs was kicked out of his home. Robinson, 22, was charged with the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, at a Utah Valley University event on September 10. Tyler Robinson (R) and Lance Twiggs (L) lived in a $1800-per-month townhouse in Utah.(X/@k_mahlburg)

The arrest of the Utah native was aided by roommate Lance Twiggs, who shared information with the FBI. Before Robinson and Twiggs lived together, the latter had been couch surfing for some time, having been kicked out of his home by his parents.

Now, reports indicate different reasons for Twiggs being thrown out of his own house.

Why Lance Twiggs was kicked out

There are various reports which point at different reasons for Twiggs ultimately having to leave his home.

One relative had told Fox News “[His father] thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out.” The relative claimed that Twiggs was ‘using drugs and alcohol’ and was ‘addicted to gaming’.

A different family member reportedly said “He hates conservatives and Christians. He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Twiggs who took him in when he became homeless, had a different perspective. She claimed that Twiggs was kicked out of his house because he rejected Mormonism. Reportedly, his parents are strict Mormons.

Speaking to New York Post, Twiggs' friend said “It was on and off. He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn’t like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends,” adding, “His parents never sat right with my family.”

Twiggs allegedly shared a series of Reddit posts where he recalled being kicked out of the family home. “Was told I was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because I started laughing and wouldn’t go to the bishop for a blessing. Later found out they just didn’t like me and were looking for a way to get me out of the house. Wasn’t even 18 at the time,” he reportedly said at the time.