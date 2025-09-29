Thomas Jacob Sanford: Stunning details we know about Michigan Church shooting suspect; ‘Make Liberals Cry Again’

Thomas Jacob Sanford has been identified as a suspect in the shooting at the Grand Blanc Church. Sanford crashed his car into a Grand Blanc church and started shooting before the structure caught fire. At least four people have been killed and eight injured in the incident. Thomas Jacob Sanford tried to escape the scene but was shot and murdered by police.(X/@SovMichael)

Sanford tried to escape the scene but was shot and murdered by police.

The assault coincides with a troubling trend of violence against religious groups in the US, such as the recent mass shooting at Minneapolis's Annunciation Catholic School, which left two children dead and 17 others wounded.

It also takes place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in America and concerns about political violence following Charlie Kirk's shooting.

Authorities have not yet revealed the reason behind the assault, and Michigan State Police stated at a news conference on Sunday night that theories on Sanford's motivations are “exactly what it is—a speculation,” adding that they won't reach such conclusions for “some time.”

Was Thomas Jacob Sanford a Trump supporter?

However, some people on social media are drawing the hasty conclusion that Sanford was a Trump supporter.

Sanford did not belong to any political party, according to public records. In a picture posted in September 2019, Sanford can be seen sporting a Trump 2020 T-shirt that reads, “Make Liberals Cry Again.”

The cartoon-style tee, which can be purchased at $15.95 on eBay, features Trump with his fist up with the phrase, ‘Re-elect Trump 2020.’

Thomas Jacob Sanford's family a Trump supporter?

His wife and both of his parents also frequently posted pro-Trump content on their social media accounts.

Sanford resided in a house on Burton, Michigan's 4100 block of East Atherton Road, according to records. A Trump sign is visible outside the suspect's house in this June 2025 Google Maps image. Numerous media sites have covered the billboard, which has stoked conjecture on social media over Sanford's political views.

Sanford's wife, Tella Sanford, posted a link along with the hashtags “#bringtrumpback” and “#whovotedforthis” on Facebook on May 12, 2021. The post has been removed.

Sanford was a veteran of the Iraq War, CNN reported, adding that he was a sergeant throughout his 2004–2008 duty and was given many awards.

Social media images of Sanford posing with deer indicate that he was a hunter.

While the confluence of these facts has led to conjecture that Sanford is a Trump supporter, none of this provides evidence of his potential political inclinations.