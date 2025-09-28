Grand Blanc Church shooter motive: Trump drops bombshell claim on suspect amid massive fire

US President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed a shooting and fire at a Grand Blanc Church in Michigan as “another targeted attack on Christians,” after one person was killed and several others injured. Mormon church shooting suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police officials, said police Chief William Renye. President Trump labels the Michigan church shooting a horrific targeted attack on Christians, urging an end to violence.(AP)

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Slamming the shooter and attack, he said, “The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”

“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he concluded.

Grand Blanc Church shooting: FBI assists local authorities.

Meanwhile, FBI head Kash Patel said that they are monitoring reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

He informed that FBI agents have arrived on the scene to assist local authorities.

“Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” he said.

What we know about Grand Blanc Church shooter

Police determined that a 40-year-old Burton man was the perpetrator in the church shooting and fire.

The gunman entered The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and started shooting at the large number of people attending the Sunday service, according to Renye. Police said the suspect used an assault weapon.

In response to a shooting and fire that occurred during today's Sunday service in Michigan, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement.

"The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected," stated the church's spokesperson Doug Andersen, as per NBC News. “We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.”