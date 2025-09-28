Donald Trump imagined as ‘asura’ at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal amid trade tensions

A Durga Puja committee in West Bengal has drawn mixed reactions on social media for their unusual theme, which involves an 'asura' idol modelled after US President Donald Trump. A video shared on Facebook shows how the artist behind the idol created it. An artist in West Bengal created an idol of ‘asura’ with a likeness to US President Donald Trump. (Facebook/Soumavo's Creations)

What does the video show?

The clip captures an artist working on the idol of ‘asura’. The man is seen trimming the pale blonde hair on the statue with utmost attention. A Durga idol is also visible in the background.

Who created it?

As per the Facebook video, the Trump-shaped idol was created by artist Asim Pal.

Why the idol?

The idol resembling Donald Trump is displayed at Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee. The organisers said they decided to get the idol in Donald Trump’s likeness after his “betrayal”.

“This decision is in response to the 50 per cent tariff that Trump has imposed on us, and the visa policy he has implemented. Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump has betrayed him. That is why he has been shown as a demon,” a committee spokesperson told anandabazar.com.

How did social media react?

The video sparked mixed reactions among people. While some chuckled at the idol, others expressed displeasure, citing that politics should not influence Durga Puja.

An individual posted, “This is not right. Pujo is not a joke.” Another agreed, “Durga Puja is becoming a form of entertainment these days. When we were young, we were scared of demons. Now, what we see is not worship, but just entertainment.”

A third commented, “Haha, this is too funny.” A fourth wrote, “Why is the statue better looking than the original piece?”

Amid the tariff stand-off between India and the US, officials of both nations recently discussed key bilateral trade matters.

“Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” said the commerce and industries ministry in a statement. The Indian delegation and American officials were engaged in discussion from September 22-24.