Gemini AI Ashtami trend: Simple prompts to create stunning Durga Pujo looks

This Ashtami, social media users are turning to Google Gemini AI’s Nano Banana feature to create dazzling festive portraits that capture the true essence of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations. From traditional ghaghra cholis and embroidered kurtas to fusion Indo-Western styles with bold jewellery and dramatic backdrops, users are transforming their selfies into professional-looking portraits with just a prompt. Visual created using the viral Google Gemini trend.(HT.com)

The process is simple and only requires the Gemini app. Users can upload their photos, type in a prompt describing the festive look they want, and let the AI generate a stunning portrait.

Here are some simple prompts to get that perfect festive look using Gemini AI

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait. Woman wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. The background should have diyas and a temple-style backdrop with soft golden lighting. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.

Prompt 2: Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in a perfect off white saree with red border with little red prints on the saree. It must feel like a 90's movie with straight wavy hair and windy environment. Background should have Durga maa statue in a pandal. I want same face as l uploaded no alteration.

Prompt 3: 4K HD portrait of a woman in traditional saree, wearing intricate gold jewellery with a red bindi, holding a decorated plate with flowers. Background: blurred Durga Maa statue with diyas and lights.

Prompt 4: Create a 4K HD portrait capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. Woman in a red and white saree with gold borders, adorned with simple jewellery. Background filled with durga puja decorations. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect.

Prompt 5: Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. Background should have a durga puja pandal with warm glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism.

Prompt 6: Close-up festive portrait with golden lighting. Eyes highlighted with bold liner, glowing skin, and maang tikka. Intricate jewellery framing the face. Background softly blurred with festive decorations.

Prompt 7: Joyful group photo with friends. Background: blurred Durga Maa statue with diyas and lights. Setting: crowded ground with durga puja pandal. Bright and cheerful atmosphere.

Prompt 8: Create a 4K HD portrait of a woman posing in a traditional Durga Puja setting, wearing a rich red Banarasi saree with intricate gold zari work. Include matching gold jewellery. The background is a beautifully decorated Puja pandal with marigold garlands, diyas, and colourful lights. Soft golden hour lighting and cinematic close-up with festive atmosphere.