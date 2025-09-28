‘Peaceful Portland’ pics flood X as Donald Trump orders deployment of troops to city he called ‘war-ravaged’

President Donald Trump has announced that he is directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to send troops to Portland. The US leader authorised the deployment, saying it is to protect the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities from "domestic terrorists." People shared pictures on X claiming Portland is not “war-ravaged” as described by Donald Trump. (X/@PortlandGov)

What did Donald Trump say?

In a post on Truth Social, the Donald Trump announced, “At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Since his announcement, some people have expressed their outrage on social media, including many sharing pictures to portray “peaceful” Portland.

US Senator from Oregon, Ron Wyden, tweeted, “Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege. My message to Donald Trump is this: we don’t need you here. Stay the hell out of our city.” The video he shared shows the outside of a building.

A tweet shared from the official page for the City of Portland shows regular life in the region, including one where people are seen exploring food carts at the Portland Saturday Market. The caption shared with the post read, “We are hearing a lot about our hometown in the media. This is our Portland today: people visiting Saturday Market, feeding geese, sipping espresso, biking, playing in the park, and going to food carts.”

Several people shared similar pictures, tweeting that Portland is not “war-ravaged”.

Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek on Trump’s order:

In a tweet, the governor wrote, “My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm.”

“I ask Oregonians to stay calm and enjoy a beautiful fall day. We will have further comment when we have more information,” Kotek added.