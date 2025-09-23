Canadian ‘dad of autistic child’ slams Donald Trump for linking Tylenol to autism risk

President Donald Trump suggested that the use of the pain reliever Tylenol in pregnant women has led to a rise in autism rates in the USA. The claim prompted many to slam the president and also Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Amid those reacting is also a Canadian who said he is a father of a child with autism and slammed the president for his suggestion. Donald Trump suggested pregnant women avoid using Tylenol, linking it to autism fears. (REUTERS)

“I’m the father of an autistic child. If any of my followers believe Trump and RFK’s bullshit about autism, unfollow me and get a lobotomy now and kindly f**k all the way off,” wrote James Burnett.

He posted how autism had been identified long before the drug was launched in the market. “Autism has been around FAR longer than Tylenol. This is an embarrassment for Americans. #Autism.”

How did social media react?

Agreeing with the OP, an individual posted, “I also have a child with autism. I'm appalled right now. Trump says it's acetaminophen (I'm sorry he could barely say the damn word). Then RFK Jr says we have lots of studies to do. Not taking acetaminophen when a pregnant woman is very sick or in a lot of pain, acute or chronic, can add stress and even harm or kill the baby. Unbelievable… I'm FUMING. Yes, let's research it! However, please don't misinform those who are already in one of the most dangerous 9 months of their lives.”

Another added, “Exactly. I don’t know one woman who has not taken Tylenol during their pregnancy at some point. How many people have autism? Millions? Do we ALL need to be tested?”

A third commented, “I'm the grandmother of an autistic girl. Not only this, but as an American, I am embarrassed by our whole government.” A fourth wrote, “Autistic child’s mother here. They are both insane.”

What is Autism spectrum disorder?

It is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by difficulties in interaction and communication with other people. It “constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain”, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While some autistic people can live independently, others, especially those with severe disabilities, need lifelong support and care. WHO says, “Characteristics of autism may be detected in early childhood, but autism is often not diagnosed until much later.”

Tylenol maker reacts:

Tylenol maker Kenvue rejected the claims and defended the use of the drug in pregnant women, reported the BBC.

"We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers," the company told the outlet in a statement.

What is Acetaminophen?

Tylenol's active ingredient, acetaminophen, is a pain reliever and a fever reducer. The Trump administration suggested it led to an increase in autism risks.

Experts, however, have warned that there is no single cause of autism, reported the BBC. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology said, "Studies that have been conducted in the past show no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during any trimester and fetal developmental issues."