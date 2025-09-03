Barack Obama’s LinkedIn profile features a pic of Donald Trump. Here's why

Former US President Barack Obama’s LinkedIn profile now features an image of current president Donald Trump. While the development has amused many, Obama himself cannot be held responsible for it. Instead, it is the White House that must take the credit for this strange development. Donald Trump and Barack Obama were photographed chatting at the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter in January 2025 (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump’s image on Obama’s profile

Barack Obama’s ‘Experience’ section on his LinkedIn profile lists “President of the United States at the White House.”

The White House page on LinkedIn, however, has a picture of Donald Trump as its display image. Because of this, the image of Trump also appears on Obama’s LinkedIn profile.

A post pointing out the development has garnered 1.4 million views on X.

Trump on Obama

Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States. A Democrat, Obama is not exactly known for seeing eye to eye with Republican Donald Trump – although the two were spotted chatting at President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January this year.

Asked about the viral video of him chatting with Obama shortly after Carter’s funeral, Donald Trump said, “I didn't realize how friendly it looked.”

"I said, 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do," Trump said. "We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don't know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."

Social media reacts

The sight of Trump’s image on Obama’s LinkedIn profile raised a few eyebrows, with the post gaining 1.4 million views on X.

“This kind of pettiness is why Trump's favorability drops by the day,” one X user opined.

Another called it “Greatest troll of all time.”

Some criticized Obama for having a LinkedIn profile at all, with one user writing: “Imagine having a LinkedIn account when you are a former president with no intention of getting a job. The narcissism levels are off the chart.”

A Trump supporter added, “Whoever made the decision needs an immediate raise!”