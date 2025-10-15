A woman whose "possible abduction" in Wichita was caught on surveillance camera has been found safe, police in Kansas said, according to ABC News. The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday, October 12, in a neighborhood in Wichita. What happened to Wichita woman whose 'possible abduction' was caught on camera? Police issue important update(Wichita Police Department)

The homeowner said that she had Ring doorbell camera footage "showing a female being grabbed by a male, and then forced away from the area," Wichita Police Capt. Todd Ojile said during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 14. The footage was circulated widely on social media after being released by the Wichita Police Department.

The video shows a man forcefully taking a woman away. The woman screams, but police were unable to confirm what she said, according to Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses.

Update issued by Wichita Police

Wichita Police later issued an update saying the woman has been “located safely.” “This afternoon around 3 p.m. Wichita Police Investigators received a phone call, from a female claiming to be the individual investigators were attempting to identify. Investigators immediately responded to her location, made contact, and transported her to City Hall for further investigation,” police wrote in an X post.

The post added, “Investigators are conducting interviews currently. We have identified the female as a 35-year-old female who lives in the area where the video was captured. At this stage of the investigation, we believe this incident is a case of domestic violence between the female and her boyfriend. The female does not have any significant injuries.”

Wichita Police thanked the public for sharing the video and bringing attention to the case, saying, “we do believe it led the female to call us saying she was the person we were looking for.” they added that there is no ongoing danger to the public at present.

“We are continuing our investigation into the video and if the case will be presented to the appropriate attorney’s office for formal charging consideration,” said the post.

A $2,000 reward was previously offered for tips leading to the identification of the woman and the man seen in the footage.