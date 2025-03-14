Mysterious masked man caught on doorbell camera: ‘I am box demon, leave you with this gift’

A man wearing a clown-like mask made from a decorated paper plate with exaggerated facial features was caught on a doorbell camera leaving an empty box on a Pennsylvania resident’s porch in the middle of the night. The unsettling sighting sparked concern among locals, with many questioning the individual’s intentions. Pennsylvania police identified and arrested the man. (X/@dom_lucre)

Authorities have since identified and arrested the person responsible for the incident, bringing relief to the community, reported Global News. Police have not yet disclosed the suspect’s motive but assured residents that there is no ongoing threat.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department launched an investigation after receiving reports of the unusual incident in the first block of E. 10th Ave. in North York Borough.

“The person, wearing a mask, brought an empty box to the homeowner’s front door,” police said in a statement. “The homeowner does not recognize the person. The homeowner does not know what the mask or term ‘Box Demon’ was to represent.”

In a video released by the police, the masked individual could be heard speaking directly into the doorbell camera, saying, “I am the box demon. I am the box demon. I leave you with this gift. This box is a gift for you.”

Take a look at the video:

After the incident gained attention in the community, authorities quickly identified the person behind the mask. However, their identity has not been made public.

“The homeowner who had the box placed on her doorstep was made aware of the identification and does not wish to speak any further regarding this incident,” Lt. Gregg Anderson said in a news release.

In a follow-up statement, police confirmed they had “spoken to the ‘Box Demon’” and assured the public that there were no safety concerns.

Tammy McAnnaney, the homeowner who received the box, expressed her frustration over the bizarre encounter.

“It could have been a bad situation. You just don’t do that. It is very dangerous,” she told WGAL.

She added, “I’m angry. I don’t know who would be too happy with having somebody ringing your doorbell at 4:22 in the morning. Do something constructive with yourself. I know I didn’t do nothing to this so-called person who runs around with a paper plate on their face.”

McAnnaney, who said she had no idea who the person was, confirmed that the box was destroyed. Police also visited her home to collect fingerprints from the doorbell.

Meanwhile, social media users noted similarities between the “box demon” and a character from Dandy’s World, a survival-horror game on Roblox. The game challenges players to survive multiple floors while assisting others.