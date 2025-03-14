US stepmom allegedly held man captive for 20 years, he escaped by setting house on fire: ‘I wanted my freedom’

A man who was in a house fire confessed to the firefighters that he set the fire on purpose before revealing his harrowing reason behind the act. He claimed that he did so to get his freedom and escape from his stepmother, who allegedly kept him in captivity for 20 years, since he was 11 years old. Now, 32 and weighing only 30 kgs, according to the police, the man was kept in a condition which was “worse than jail.” The Connecticut stepmom who was arrested after her stepson accused her of keeping him captive for two decades. (Facebook/Waterbury Police Department)

The Waterbury Police Department in Connecticut shared a Facebook post detailing the incident. The police said that the cops, along with personnel from the Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a fire on February 17. They found two occupants, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan and a 32-year-old male, who was later determined to be Sullivan’s stepson.

The police informed that both were evacuated safely but the man suffered from smoke inhalation and exposure to the fire, so he was placed in the care of emergency medical services (EMS).

The shocking acquisition

The police wrote that while receiving medical care, the man told a first responder that he was the one who set the house on fire, adding, “I wanted my freedom.” He then accused Sullivan of keeping him in captivity for nearly two decades.

These alarming statements prompted the Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office to launch an investigation.

"Inhuman treatment": Police

“Detectives determined that the victim had been held in captivity for over 20 years, enduring prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment. He was found in a severely emaciated condition and had not received medical or dental care during this time. Investigators further discovered that he had been provided with only minimal amounts of food and water which led to his extremely malnourished condition.”

On March 11, Sullivan was identified as a suspect and then arrested. However, according to the New York Post, she posted a $300,000 bond after being behind bars for less than a day.

What is Kimberly Sullivan charged with?

“Sullivan was charged with the following offenses: Assault in the First Degree. Kidnapping in the Second Degree. Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree. Cruelty to Persons. Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree,” the police department wrote.

Statement from Waterbury Police Chief:

“The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable. This case required relentless investigative effort, and I commend the dedication of our officers and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office. Their unwavering commitment ensured that justice is served, and the perpetrator is held fully accountable for these horrific crimes,” the chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

GoFundMe for the Connecticut man

Charity organisation Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury has set up a GoFundMe page for the man who “endured unimaginable hardship.”

While resharing the information, the Mayor’s office of Waterbury wrote on Facebook, “This brave individual, now at 32, is 5'9, 68 lbs., had been trapped in this horrific situation since he was just 11 years old. He had been deprived of basic medical and dental care, education, suffering both physically and mentally from the abuse he endured.”