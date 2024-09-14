Haunting final Instagram post of mom allegedly killed by 17-year-old ‘psychopath’ son revealed

A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother, just a few months after fatally shooting his father. His mother, 39-year-old Catherine ‘Cathy’ Griffith died from a deep knife wound. The teen has been charged with first-degree murder. Amid these, the last post by Catherine on Instagram is going viral. The haunting final share shows a picture of a bridge leading to a forest, with a few words written as the caption. Before the alleged stabbing, the 17-year-old was seen arguing with his mother outside their home (Representative image). (Unsplash/scottiewarman)

“That old familiar body ache, The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul. You know when it’s time to go…Sometimes, givin’ up is the strong thing,” Catherine Griffith posted on September 7.

“She fell on the knife”

According to ABC, the teen called 911 and said that his mother "fell on a knife". When the cops arrived they reportedly found him standing outside his house, covered in blood.

Reportedly, neighbours saw an altercation between the teen and his mom before the stabbing. "There were witnesses outside the mobile home that actually saw Collin drag his mother into the house by the hair on her head," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the outlet.

The sheriff added that when the cops arrived at the teen’s house he appeared "calm, cool, collected – not upset.” He reportedly told the police, "I know my rights, I want an attorney.”

'When you look at this, you see a kid. When I look at him I see a psychopath,' Sheriff Grady Judd told DailyMail.

“Inconsistent with an accidental injury”

Catherine Griffith has a fatal wound from an 8-inch blade. Judd told the outlet that according to the medical examiner, the wound doesn’t match the pattern of an accidental injury.

"The medical examiner said it is not reasonable or plausible that she died the way that [her son] said she did," Judd told the outlet.

“Arrested for battery in 2023”

Earlier, in 2023, the teen was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on domestic violence charges. Reportedly, he assaulted his mother.

"She was disciplining him and took his video game privileges away, so he beat up his mother," the sheriff said, adding, "He pushed her to the ground and he stomped on her."

Fatal shooting of father

The teen was arrested in February 2023 in Oklahoma for shooting his father to death but was never charged. The outlet reported that the teen told the police that he shot his father in self-defence.

According to a 911 call made by him, his father chased him into his bedroom while holding a knife and that’s when the teen shot him.

"Ultimately, after evaluating all of the evidence and possible theories, it was determined that we could not rule out self-defence and as a result, declined to file any formal charges," said Adam Panter, the district attorney for Oklahoma's 23rd District, to ABC.