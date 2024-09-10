Woman saw husband as a ‘great guy’ before knowing how he ‘drugged, invited strangers to rape her’

71-year-old Dominique Pelicot is on trial for allegedly drugging his wife, Gisele Pelicot, now 72-year-old, and inviting strangers to rape her for a period of ten years. Horrors of the crime came to light after police arrested Dominique on the charges of filming under women’s skirts and came across the evidence of his wife’s sexual assaults on his laptop. It has reportedly been revealed in the court that no one suspected anything about Dominique as he played the roles of a “good husband” and a “loving grandad” during the day while allegedly committing heinous crimes at night. Gisele Pelicot, who has allegedly been drugged and raped by men solicited by her husband, Dominique Pelicot. (REUTERS)

What did experts say?

According to Metro, psychiatrists have carried out our evaluations of Dominique Pelicot. One of them said that he showed signs of “paraphilic deviance”. It included voyeurism and somnophilia.

Voyeurism is “the practice of obtaining sexual gratification from observing others,” and somnophilia refers to “the interest in having sex with a sleeping person”.

Another expert labelled Dominique a “highly” dangerous criminal. The professional compared the retired electrician to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, adding that due to his “two-sided personality,” he was able to lead an everyday life, including being a “good husband.”

Reportedly, before discovering the horrors, Gisele Pelicot saw her husband, Dominique Pelicot, as a “great guy.” The accused's relatives said they knew him to be “very caring” and a “much loved” grandfather.

Caroline Darian, Gisele Pelicot’s daughter, earlier said, “I loved my father. I loved the image of the man I thought I knew. The image of this sane, caring, considerate man.”

“I knew him as a caring, considerate man who was affectionate father without any hint of an inappropriate look or unwelcomed touch. What hit was like a cataclysm,” she added.

Allegedly, authorities also found nude pictures of Darian on Dominique's computer. The now 40-year-old wrote in a book that she suspects her father did the same thing with her that he did with her mother.