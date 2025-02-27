Mom kills 17-year-old son before his birthday, claims he did not want to turn 18: Report

A Michigan mother has been charged with murder after she allegedly killer her teen son inside their apartment, claiming that he asked her to take his life before he turned 18, a report by Fox17 stated. 39-year-old Katie Lee is accused of killing her son, 17-year-old Austin Pikaart, at their home. 39-year-old Katie Lee is accused of killing her son, 17-year-old Austin Pikaart, at their home.(X/@JohnHoganWOOD)

She called the police and confessed to cutting her son's throat with a knife after she tried to get him to stop breathing for some time, as per court documents. She claimed that her son had asked her to kill him before he turned 18 on Saturday.

Pleaded for death

She also claimed both she and her son had tried to overdose on medication five hours before she killed him. When the police officers arrived, the mother opened the door while still holding a large kitchen knife, covered in blood.

Anticipating an attack from her, the officers pointed their guns at her and asked her to drop the weapon. When she kept holding the blade, one of the officers tried to use a taser but was unable to stop her till she threw the knife and tried to grab it again. This time, the police officers were able to take her into custody.

When arrested, she pleaded the policemen to kill her so she could be with her son, they told the court.

Possible life sentence

Once she was taken into custody, police entered the apartment and found 17-year-old Austin's body on his bed covered in blood. An autopsy determined he was killed by the cut to his neck.

His mother now faces a murder charge and could spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted. While appearing in court over Zoom, Lee cried throughout the nearly 10-minute arraignment. Her family, however, seemed to support her as they shouted “We love you, Katie” from the gallery of the courtroom, WZZM13 reported

