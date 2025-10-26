Riverdale star Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso engaged: What couple did on their big night

Riverdale star Camila Mendes has got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rudy Mancuso. An insider told People Magazine that the latter popped the question to Mendes on Friday, October 24. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso got engaged on October 24.(X/@townblack71)

The source shared that the proposal came as a big surprise for Camila, as she thought she was heading out for her producing partner Rachel Matthews’ birthday party. But it later turned out to be the couple’s engagement party.

During the special occasion, the duo was reportedly celebrating till late in the night and was said to have even crashed Glen Powell’s birthday party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

All about Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso’s engagement

Rudy is believed to have proposed to his lady love “in front of their family and friends.” Following a big ‘yes’ from the actress, the musician put on a diamond ring, which caught the attention of those present.

The duo went on to attend Powell’s party and were cozy at all times, an insider told People.

While the couple entered the venue in high spirits, they were often spotted holding hands with Rudy kissing his now-fiancée on the cheek.

As for the outfits, the Upgraded star donned a navy blue crop hoodie and track pants with brown glasses and a black handbag. On the other hand, Rudy attended Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party in a white t-shirt, black pants, and a beige sweater.

Camila and Rudy were first romantically linked to each other in 2022, while they were shooting for their film, Musica.

Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso’s relationship timeline

Camila and Rudy first sparked dating rumors back in 2022. The actress, in November that year, shared a post featuring the latter on social media, which got the fans wondering if the two were a couple. Mancuso was seen kissing the movie star on her cheek.

While they did not confirm anything at the time, the couple dropped a picture of them kissing each other on Valentine’s Day 2023. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Meu valentine. te amo so much."

A year later, Camila and Rudy talked about their romance to People magazine. The Do Revenge star said, "We have this two-minute silent footage, because there was no audio on the day, this silent footage of us talking and interacting, and we have it all recorded so you can see that there's this exciting energy and this giddiness."

Agreeing with her, Rudy revealed, “It's safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met, and it certainly was visible onscreen.”

After dating each other for more than three years, the two of them are all set to walk down the aisle.

FAQs

For how long have Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso been in a relationship?

They have been dating each other for the past three years.

Have Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso featured in a film together?

Yes. They starred alongside each other in Musica.

When was Musica released?

Musica came out in March last year.