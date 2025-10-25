Malti, Nick Jonas say 'I love you' to each other in sign language at show; Priyanka Chopra's ‘antic’ makes fans laugh

Actor Priyanka Chopra, along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, attended her husband Nick Jonas' concert in Florida. Several videos and pictures of the trio emerged on social media platforms. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti, in January 2022.

Malti Marie uses sign language to reciprocate love for dad Nick Jonas

In a clip, Nick Jonas performed on stage while Malti stood on the stairs near it. As Nick said, "I love you" to Malti using sign language, she immediately reciprocated. Priyanka Chopra, who was seen behind her, holding her dress, pulled at it several times.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “Something about them is so beautiful. But Priyanka pulling Malti by the dress is so funny.” “Priyanka's antic is making me laugh,” wrote a person. A comment read, “Hahahaha, the way Priyanka pulled sharply at Malti's outfit, every mother can relate.” “Relatable Priyanka, echoing every mother,” commented an Instagram user.

In another video, the Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe, sang on stage. Malti was seen listening to them attentively while still standing on the stairs.

More photos of Priyanka, Nick

Several photos of Priyanka and Nick ahead of the concert emerged on social media platforms. In a photo, Priyanka was seen wearing a green and white outfit. Nick was dressed in casuals--a brown T-shirt and black pants.

Priyanka has been spending her time with Nick and Malti in Florida. On Saturday, she shared a bunch of her and Nick's photos on Instagram. She wrote, "Not me pretending this wasn’t take #37 (selfie and skull emojis)." Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects, Nick's shows

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

The Jonas Brothers have their shows across the US till December 22 this year. They will perform in several locations, including Atlanta, Buffalo, Newark, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and New York, among others.