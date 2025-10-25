Amber alert lifted after four children abducted in Riverdale found safe; suspect remains at large

An unexpected incident took place in Riverdale, Illinois, on Saturday morning. An ABC7 Chicago report stated that four children, all under 10 years of age, were kidnapped in the neighborhood on Saturday. Following the incident, an Amber Alert was issued, and the police were actively looking for the suspect. Riverdale Amber Alert: Kidnapped children found safe, search continues for suspect Austin Bell.(Representative image/Unsplash)

As per the latest update regarding the abduction case, the children have been found, and the Amber Alert was cancelled. While they are safe, the suspect remains at large. A CBS report citing police officials confirmed that the children are being evaluated medically. There has been no further information released now. However, the police have issued a circular with information regarding the suspect, requesting anyone with information to contact 911.

Riverdale abduction: What happened?

The children, identified as members of the same family, were kidnapped at the wee hours of around 1:26 am local time. As per the Riverdale Police Department Chief Mark Kozeluh, a 911 call was received with a report of abduction at South Lowe. As informed by NBC Chicago, the kids were seated in the backseat of an Acura SUV. The suspect, 30-year-old Austin Bell, sat in the car and drove the kids. So far, it has been established that Bell is not the father of these kids. However, it could be an incident linked to domestic crime, CBS reported.

Details about the children

The kidnapped children were 7-year-old Nolan Hill, 7-year-old Noah Hill, 7-year-old Nova Hill, and 10-year-old Nia Hill. They were found after an extensive search lasting a few hours. The South Suburban Majors Crimes Task Force was also a part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the vehicle in question used for abduction was an Acura SUV, with the manufacturing year 2010. It is silver in color and has the number plate FE60619, issued in Illinois.

The vehicle does not belong to Bell. He has still not been found, and the search is ongoing in the matter. There have been no more details released in the case. The Riverdale Police Department has requested people with any information on the case to contact them at their number- 7088412203, or to call 911 directly.

The suspect has been described as a black male, aged around 30 years old, wearing a gray hoodie.

