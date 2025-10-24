Law enforcement fires shots at vehicle attempt to reverse into Northern California Coast Guard base

Shots were fired by law enforcement officers late Thursday after a driver failed to comply with verbal commands. According to ABC7, the driver then attempted to back into Coast Guard Alameda in Northern California, officials reported. A driver attempted to back into Coast Guard Alameda, prompting law enforcement to fire shots after verbal commands were ignored. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Law enforcement fires shots at vehicle

Coast Guard security personnel on watch at Coast Guard Island noticed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda at approximately 10 pm on Thursday. A spokesperson from the US Coast Guard said the vehicle posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel.

The officials said, “Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse.” The official added, “When the vehicle's actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire,” as reported by ABC7.

No Coast Guard personnel were injured

No Coast Guard personnel were injured in the incident, and additional details about the driver were not immediately available, as reported by ABC7. The FBI is leading the investigation and coordinating with local law enforcement partners.

The vehicle involved in the incident was a U-Haul truck, The Guardian cited The Mercury News report. The outlet also stated that two men, including one believed to be the driver, went to local hospitals to receive treatment for gunshot wounds following the shooting.

The incidents came amid heightened tensions in the San Francisco Bay Area this week, following reports that the Trump administration planned to deploy over 100 federal agents to the region as part of its immigrant enforcement operations. The agents were scheduled to be stationed at the Alameda Coast Guard base, as reported by The Guardian.