Who is Margaret Croke and did the Illinois State rep mail out ICE car details? Controversy explained

Illinois State representative Margaret Croke reportedly sent out an email doxing ICE agents, by giving out their car details and license plate numbers, several social media handles on X claimed. Social media claims blamed lawmaker Margaret Croke for doxing ICE agents. (www.repcroke.com)

A screenshot of the purported email where she shares the details has been widely circulated online. In the image shared, Croke purportedly said, “Just as we have witnessed in neighborhoods across our city, ICE is conducting their unlawful and undemocratic actions in the 12th House district, including the very block I reside on.”

“If you see something, record it as that might help protect someone from either being picked up off the street or unnecessarily and forcibly handled by ICE agents. If you know someone who is afraid to leave their home out of fear of ICE, offer to help however you can, such as running an errand on their behalf or picking up their kids from school. And if you know anyone who might be at risk, be sure that they know,” the lawmaker purportedly continued. She said this in a post shared to Facebook as well.

Meanwhile, the details of nine vehicles were purportedly shared in the mail she sent.

The purported mail was also shared by political commentator Brian Krassenstein, brother of Ed Krassenstein. “These are the vehicles that ICE is driving in the Chicago area. Department of Homeland Security has JUST referred Illinois State Rep Margaret Croke to the DOJ for prosecution for posting this list along with license plates. Please share. It is public information,” he wrote on X. HT.com is not attaching the image so as to not continue circulating the vehicle details.

Croke's alleged action comes amid President Donald Trump's ongoing "Operation Midway Blitz" deportation drive in Chicago, which has led to arrests across the city and, in turn, sparked widespread protests. Trump responded by sending hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois to quell what his administration called unprecedented violence against federal law enforcement.

Did Margaret Croke send out information about ICE vehicles?

Some posts have claimed that Croke mailed out the information. “Illinois State Rep Margaret Croke (D) just sent out an email doxxing ICE and listed their car details and license plate numbers! She’s putting a target on agents’ backs and helping illegals evade arrest. This is absolutely disgraceful,” a profile on X said, while demanding that she be charged and tagging ICE, along with DHS.

However, Krassenstein said that Croke 'posted' the list along with license plates. Her site does not display any such information. Far-right site, The Gateway Pundit also reported on the claims, citing X handle Libs of TikTok. HT.com could not verify if the purported document is from Croke.

Who is Margaret Croke?

Margaret Croke has been the State Representative for Illinois’ 12th District since 2021. Prior to the election, she was Deputy Chief of Staff for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

Margaret was also on Governor JB Pritzker’s transition team and was the statewide Women’s Outreach Director for Pritzker’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign. She first ran for office in 2019 to fight for women, small businesses, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Margaret is a member of the House Democratic Moderate Caucus, Gun Violence Prevention Caucus, Green Caucus and Jewish Caucus. She is Chair of the House Financial Institutions and Licensing Committee, a member of the Gaming, Revenue & Finance, and Transportation: Vehicles & Safety committees, as per her site.

She graduated from the University of Michigan graduate with a B.A. in Political Science and Communications. She is an Oak Park native and now lives in Lincoln Park with her husband, Patrick, and three kids PJ, Mary Pearl, and Hattie. Croke is yet to responded to the claims online.