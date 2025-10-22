Who is Richard LA? ICE agents shoot TikToker while serving warrant

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reportedly shot a man in the elbow when trying to conduct an immigration enforcement operation in Los Angeles. A Deputy US Marshal, joining the operation, was hit in the hand by a ricochet bullet. Richard LA is a TikToker.(Instagram/currendpricejr)

The immigration agents fired “defensive shots” as the man they were trying to arrest rammed their car with his vehicle as he tried to escape a traffic stop, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. Both the marshal and the suspect are now in the hospital. The suspect has been identified as TikToker Richard LA.

Who is Richard LA?

Richard LA or Carlos Richard Parias was shot by immigration agents, a woman claiming to be his girlfriend said, as per NBC Los Angeles. On TikTok, Richard LA is famous for documenting ICE activity in the community.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli shared on X that Carlitos Ricardo Parias is an illegal alien from Mexico, and identified him as a 44-year-old.

Also Read | Mom petrified, baby cries as ICE agents break down door to arrest two suspects in disturbing video

An attorney handling things for the family, said his client was neither a dangerous nor an uncivil person. “What we know about Richard is that he's a very pacifist man, very calm. We find it very odd what's being said about him,” his family lawyer further told NBC Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price’s office said the man who was shot has lived in the city for decades and is a well-known member of the community. Price’s deputy chief of staff Jose Ugarte awarded the man a certificate of recognition two months ago for his citizen reporting in the community, his office said."

Price's office further added on social media, “Richard is a pillar of our community, a fearless citizen journalist whose authentic storytelling has consistently uplifted the unheard voices of South Central Los Angeles. His unfiltered portrayal of real life has fostered a loyal following, both on TikTok and throughout our City. Richard LA exemplifies what it means to serve your community with courage and heart.”

Richard LA faces action

Parias has now been charged in a criminal complaint with assault on a federal officer. He could face up to eight years in jail if convicted.

Essayli added on X, “This morning, Parias rammed his car into agents’ vehicles after they boxed him in and ordered him to submit to arrest. Parias, who had previously avoided capture by immigration authorities, refused to comply with agents’ orders and escalated what could have been a simple arrest into a life-threatening situation.”

He explained, “Parias rammed a Toyota Camry into the law enforcement vehicles in front of and behind him, spun the Camry’s tires, spewing smoke and debris into the air, causing the car to fishtail and causing agents to worry for their safety. An agent breaking the Camry’s driver’s side window was not enough to subdue Parias.”

The FBI's evidence response team is reportedly helping with the shooting probe, along with the U.S. Marshals and DHS. The LAPD is also supporting the probe, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation, NBC Los Angeles reported.

(With AP inputs)