DHS Assistant Secretary claims police 'refused to assist' after Chicago car-ramming incident, ‘There is a growing…’

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has shared an update on a recent car-ramming incident in Broadview, Illinois, accusing Chicago police of “refusing” to assist in securing the area. Federal agents were rammed and boxed in by several cars on Saturday, September 4. Federal law enforcement agents arrive on an armored tactical vehicle as hundreds of protesters gather near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility opposing the detention of undocumented immigrants following President Donald Trump'ss order to increase federal presence and step up immigration enforcement through the Department of Homeland Security in Broadview, Illinois (Photo by OCTAVIO JONES / AFP)(AFP)

“This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars,” McLaughlin wrote on X, adding that one of the drivers who allegedly rammed into the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. She further said that officers, who were unable to move, "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."

McLaughlin added, “The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’ Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack.”

McLaughlin then went on to blame police, writing, “Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene.”

Kristi Noem ‘deploying more special operations’ personnel

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that additional special operations personnel will now be deployed to Illinois. She said in an X post, “Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them.”

The attack took place when agents were performing a routine patrol about 15 miles away from the ICE processing center in Broadview, according to Fox News. The Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office called the situation "serious" and added that the violence placed officers' "life and safety" at risk.