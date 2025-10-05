Chicago car-ramming attack: Unlawful assembly declared outside ICE facility in Broadview – here's what it means

An unlawful assembly was declared outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, shortly after federal agents were rammed and boxed in by several cars on Saturday, September 4, according to Rapid Report. Per the online news outlet, people were ordered to “disperse immediately” and told they are “subject to arrest” if they remained at the scene. State law enforcement stand guard as hundreds of protesters gather near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility opposing the detention of undocumented immigrants following President Donald Trump's order to increase federal presence and step up immigration enforcement through the Department of Homeland Security in Broadview, Illinois, on October 3, 2025. (Photo by OCTAVIO JONES / AFP)(AFP)

The incident took place near Broadview, where anti-ICE crowds have been gathering for days. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that additional special operations personnel will now be deployed to Illinois.

What is an unlawful assembly?

An unlawful assembly refers to the meeting together of three or more people with the intent to disturb public peace. According to Legal Information Institute, “To constitute this offense, it must appear that there was common intent of the persons assembled to attain purpose, whether lawful or unlawful, by commissions of acts of intimidation and disorder likely to produce danger to the peace of neighborhood, and actually tending to inspire courageous persons with well-grounded fear of serious breaches of public speech. This intent or purpose does not need to exist at the outset.”

“If these persons take steps toward performing this forcible and violent execution, it becomes a rout,” the website adds. “If these persons actually perform this forcible and violent execution, it becomes a riot. Whoever participates in any riot, rout, unlawful assembly or affray, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

What happened in Broadview, Illinois?

In a post on X, Noem said that members of the law enforcement were “rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles: in Chicago. “Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon,” she wrote.

“I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them,” Noem added.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has revealed that one of the drivers who allegedly rammed into the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. She added that officers, who were unable to move, "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen." The armed woman allegedly doxxed agents and posted online, "Hey to all my gang let’s f--- those motherf------ up, don’t let them take anyone,” as reported by Fox News.