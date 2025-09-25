‘Go straight to hell,’ JD Vance rips Dems, Gavin Newsom after Dallas ICE shooting; California Gov. responds

In the aftermath of a shooting targeting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, JD Vance blasted Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, September 24, for “encouraging crazy people” to commit violence. The Vice President’s comments came after the Democratic California governor appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ where he referred to the Trump administration as an “authoritarian government.” JD Vance rips Dems, Gavin Newsom after Dallas ICE shooting (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP, REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

One person was shot dead and at least two others were wounded at an ICE facility in Dallas Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed that no law enforcement officers were hurt, and that the victims were migrant detainees.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Jahn, shot at an unmarked van that was transporting the migrants to the short-term ICE facility, police said. Jahn turned the gun on himself after carrying out the shooting. Police found unspent shell casings near his body, with the term “ANTI-ICE” scrawled on them.

‘You can go straight to hell’

Vance said at an event in Concord, North Carolina, “The very people who keep us safe ought to be honored and protected and praised by Democrats and Republicans alike. It is time to stop the rhetorical assaults on law enforcement — because here’s what happens when Democrats, like [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, say that these people are part of an authoritarian government; when the left-wing media lies about what they’re doing; when they lie about who they’re arresting; when they lie about the actual job of law enforcement, what they’re doing is encouraging crazy people to go and commit violence.”

“You don’t have to agree with my immigration policies, you don’t have to agree with Donald Trump’s immigration policies, but if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America,” he added.

Gavin Newsom responds

Newsom responded to Vance’s comments in a post on X. “No thanks, JD. I will not be going “straight to hell” today,” he wrote. “Though when I watch you speak I certainly feel like I’m already there.”

In another X post, Newsom wrote, “J.D. VANCE IS AS DUMB AS A ROCK! I EXPECT AN APOLOGY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN”.

Vance’s comments against Newsom came after the Golden State governor suggested on Colbert’s late-night show that Americans are “losing confidence and trust in law enforcement” as a result of President Donald Trump’s surge in immigration enforcement operations, according to the New York Post. Newsom claimed that federal immigration agents had recently “pulled out guns and handcuffed” a disabled teenager in Los Angeles, and talked about “masked men jumping out of unmarked cars. People disappearing. No due process. No oversight. Zero accountability. Happening in the United States of America today.”

“People ask, ‘Well, is authoritarianism you being hyperbolic?’ Bulls—t we’re being hyperbolic,” Newsom continued. “If you’re a black or brown community, it’s here in this country.”

He added, “These are not just authoritarian tendencies; these are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.”