'Cancel Netflix' calls erupt over alleged Gavin Newsom donation, Colbert deal claims

Netflix, the popular streaming service, is facing calls of cancellation from the MAGA base on X. Several individuals on the social media platform have declared they will ‘cancel Netflix’ subscriptions. Many online have slammed Netflix as 'woke' and said they would cancel their plans. Image for representation.(Pixabay)

The ire seems to stem due to two reasons. Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings recently donated $2 million to California Governor Gavin Newsom's redistricting efforts. Another reason is a claim that the streaming giant struck a deal with Stephen Colbert to the tune of $13 million. Notably, there is no official confirmation of this deal and reports of any such agreement appear to be fabricated.

Colbert, however, was in the eye of the storm earlier when it was announced he'd be leaving The Late Show. While the comedian decided to take the proverbial gloves off with his exit set in stone, President Donald Trump hit back calling him a ‘total loser’.

What people are saying about Netflix

Several people on X stated they would cancel their Netflix plans, either citing Reed's donation to Newsom, or the Colbert deal, or a combination of the two as being the reason.

“Time to cancel Netflix,” one person exclaimed in reply to a post that some MAGA supporters had called for a boycott of the platform over Reed's backing of Newsom's redistricting efforts.

“Netflix signs $13 million deal with Stephen Colbert as Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, donates $2 million to Gavin Newsom's redistricting efforts. Is Netflix the new Cracker Barrel?,” another profile questioned.

“Netflix is doing everything it can to make me cancel…,” commented another. Meanwhile, one person ranted “We’re sick of the woke bullsh*t.” Blaming both the donation and the supposed deal with Colbert, they continued “You didn’t learn the first time. We’re spreading the word. CANCEL NETFLIX.” Yet another stated, “Let it go people. Cancel your Netflix subscription and if you are like me, you won’t miss it at all. Let’s send a message to these woke idiots.”

Notably, in recent times, MAGA backlash – and a nudge from Trump – led to Cracker Barrel reverting to their old logo.