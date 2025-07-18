Stephen Colbert net worth and salary: Exploring how much late night host earns as CBS cancels show

CBS is axing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as well as the Late Show franchise. Stephen Colbert, a notable figure in TV satire with a net worth of $75 million, gained fame through The Daily Show and The Colbert Report. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, Riccardo De Luca)(AP)

“THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

What is Stephen Colbert's net worth?

Notably, even if CBS pulled the plug, the American comedian, writer, actor, author, and talk show host has built an impressive career in TV and satire. He currently boasts a net worth of $75 million, per celebritynetworth.com.

What is Stephen Colbert's salary?

During the early years of The Late Show, Stephen earned an annual wage of $6 million. In October 2019, he entered a contract extension with CBS Corp. that kept him on the network through at least 2023. Under his new contract, his annual salary was raised to $15 million. In mid-2023, Colbert agreed to another three-year extension contract.

Colbert first grabbed national attention as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Later, he hosted The Colbert Report, the wildly popular satirical news show that aired from 2005 to 2014.

