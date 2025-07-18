Trump behind CBS canceling Stephen Colbert's show for 'political reasons'? What we know

Popular TV host Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' has reportedly been canceled by CBS for, Senator Adam Schiff said on X. With over 2.03 million viewers in the first quarter of 2025, Stephen Colbert's ‘’he Late Show' was the top-viewed late-night show in the United States. Stephen Colbert, winner of the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 show.(AFP)

Questioning the cancelation of the show, Schiff said: “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know.” CBS, however, has called it a “financial decision” and said that show will end in May 2026

CBS is yet to confirm with an official statement if the show has been canceled. Some of the users who had ticket to show posted screenshots that they have been notified about the cancelation by CBS and Paramount.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” CBS said in a statement.

“We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

However, many, including Senator Adam Schiff, questioned if the decision was indeed financial and insinuated that it could be politically motivated. Colbert has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, and in most of his shows, he criticized the Trump administration's policies.

This is a breaking news.