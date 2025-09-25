Joshua Jahn siblings: Who are sister Kioko and brother Noah? Details emerge

Kioko Jahn has been identified by several reports as the sister of Joshua Jahn, the suspect in the shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon. Since the identification of Joshua Jahn, internet sleuths have identified her sister as Kioko Jahn based on the profile photo of her mother. Kioko Jahn (L) and Joshua Jahn (R).(Collin County Sheriff's Office and X)

Since then, internet sleuths have found out a lot of details about Kioko Jahn. However, all these angles remain unverified as no official details on the family of Joshua Jahn has been revealed. Here's we'll look at the claims about Kioko Jahn that are circulating on social media since the Joshua Jahn was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Who is Kioko Jahn?

Kioko Jahn was identified by internet sleuths as the sister of Joshua Jahn based on a photo on the Facebook profile of Jahn's mother, Sharon. Additionally, her past arrest records in Texas have surfaced, which show that she was arrested multiple times for assault and marijuana possession.

Some posts claim that she has ties to an LGBTQ OnlyFans community, but those detail remains unverified.

Who is Noah Jahn?

Joshua Jahn's brother Noah Jahn is the only person from the family of the deceased suspect who spoke to the media after his identification. Noah Jahn identified his brother political affiliation and said that he was not particularly against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, he revealed that Joshua Jahn new how to use a gun and confirmed that their parents owned one. However, he said Joshua was not a marksman and was "not goof at" handling the gun.