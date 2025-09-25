Joshua Jahn Republican or Democrat? Dallas 'anti-ICE' shooter's political affiliation revealed

The gunman who opened fire at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday was identified as Joshua Jahn by the New York Post citing law enforcement. While the exact motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo of the bullet casing with 'ANTI-ICE' written on it. US Senator Ted Cruz leaves a press conference with Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting field office director Joshua Johnson at the scene of a shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas, Texas.(REUTERS)

Amid that, the gunman's political affiliation has come under scrutiny. Jahn, who was from Dallas, opened fire at the facility on North Stemmons Freeway, killing two detainees and injuring one. No ICE agents were injured, law enforcement sources said. The Associated Press reported, citing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), that the detainee who survived the shooting is in a critical condition.

Joshua Jahn's political affiliation: Was he a Republican or a Democrat?

Despite Kash Patel's social media post about the bullet casing having 'ANTI-ICE' written on it, the family of Joshua Jahn had contrasting views on Jahn. NBC News spoke to the brother of Joshua Jahn, Noah Jahn, and he said that Joshua was not interested in politics from “either side.”

NBC News confirmed the same from records, reporting that the 29-year-old was a registered independent and last voted in the November 2024 presidential election.

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” Noah Jahn was quoted saying. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew. He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew.”

Dallas Shooting Investigation Update: What We Know So Far

The Federal Bureau of Investigation which is probing the incident said that it is being investigated as "an act of targeted violence." The DHS said in a release that the shooter "fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot.”

Meanwhile, Texas Senator Ted Cruz called the shooting a "politically motivated violence" and called for politicians to tone down the rhetoric on the ICE agents. “To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CPB: stop,” he said.