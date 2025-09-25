Joshua Jahn political affiliation, criminal background, parents: Dallas shooting suspect brother shares chilling details

The suspect in the Dallas ICE detention center shooting has been identified as a 29-year-old man with connections to North Texas and Oklahoma. Joshua Jahn's older brother, Noah Jahn, claimed he was unaware of Joshua's intense hatred for ICE. (X@C_3C_3)

Joshua Jahn, 29, was the sniper who took lives of at least two people at the Dallas ICE facility early on Wednesday morning, according to FOX News and FOX 4 sources.

Jahn allegedly opened fire, killing two inmates and wounding one before shooting himself. According to law authorities, "anti-ICE messages" were scribbled on bullets found close to the shooter's body.

Joshua Jahn: What we know about his parents

According to records, his parents reside in Fairview, a city in Collin County.

Fairview police are helping with their investigation, Dallas police said.

It's possible that Jahn resided in Durant, Oklahoma.

"That’s what we are looking into," Chief David Comeaux told FOX 4.

Joshua Jahn's political affiliation and criminal background

Jahn was charged with a felony in Texas in 2016 for distributing marijuana in excess of ¼ ounce but less than 5 pounds. On record, he entered a guilty plea. Public records also show that he was a registered independent who cast his final ballot in November 2024.

According to state criminal records, Jahn is a 6-foot-tall, 210-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was born in Texas, as per the documents.

Joshua Jahn's brother breaks silence

Joshua's older brother, Noah Jahn, claimed he was unaware of Joshua's intense hatred for ICE. Without going into any detail, Noah called his sibling "unique." However, he claimed that Joshua was not someone he would have ever imagined taking part in a shooting with political motivations, NBC News reported.

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” his brother Noah Jahn said. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.”

Did Joshua Jahn parents own a rifle?

Growing up in Allen, Texas, the Jahn siblings were active in the Boy Scouts. According to Noah, his brother had experience with coding but was presently unemployed and intended to move into his parents' Oklahoma home.

Joshua was proficient with his parents' gun, according to Noah Jahn. However, Noah stated that "he's not a marksman, that's for sure," adding that “He would not be able to make any shots like that," as per NBC News.

According to Noah, he met his brother at his parents' house two weeks ago, and nothing appeared unusual to him.