Texas University student enacts Charlie Kirk's shooting, expelled

A student was expelled by university in Texas after a video of him mocking the killing of pro-right activist Charlie Kirk went viral. The video showed him re-enacting how Kirk was shot, as people around him laughed. A photograph of Charlie Kirk is seen in a makeshift memorial outside of the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 16(Getty Images via AFP)

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Texas State University said it won't tolerate behaviour that "mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence" on campus.

"The individual is no longer a student at TXST. Federal law prevents the university from commenting further on individual student conduct matters," the statement read.

What did the student do?

The viral video showed a student re-enacting Charlie Kirk's assassination for people around him, and also using profanity towards a local chapter of Turning Point USA, the organisation co-founded by Kirk.

In the clip, the student first enacts the shooting in the middle of a crowd, as people cheered on. Later in the same clip, he perched atop a statue, and yet again enacted the assassination.

The clip drew backlash on social media, with people alleging the student belonged to the Texas State University. The university later confirmed that the incident took place at their San Marcos campus.

"I am asking that each of us consider the impact that our words and actions can have on those around us. From my first moment as the TXST president, I have espoused the ideal that we (all of us) belong here. I have never wavered in that expectation (or in that hope). While I cannot control what others say or do, I can control how I respond to them. I ask that we all seek ways to lift our campus up to its noblest aspirations in the days and weeks to come," Texas University President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement, reiterating that the individual is no longer a student at the university.

Charlie Kirk's killing

Pro-right activist and one of US President Donald Trump's biggest allies, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead mid-speech during an even at the Utah Valley University. The pro-gun rights advocate was shot in the middle of answering a question on mass shooters.

The shooter was later identified as Tyler Robinson, and has been charged under seven offences, including aggravated murder. It is not yet clear what the exact motive behind the assassination was, but new revelations in the probe have indicated that Tyler was against Charlie Kirk's "hatred".