Dallas ICE facility shooting: Did authorities reveal identities of victims? Fresh update here

Dallas ICE facility shooting: FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture of the round shells on X, revealing that at least five were discovered at the Dallas shooting site, one of which included the “ANTI-ICE” phrase in blue ink. Dallas ICE facility shooting: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) leaves a press conference with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting field office director Joshua Johnson at the scene of a shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Jeffrey McWhorter(REUTERS)

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel stated.

The FBI's head shooting, which took place early Wednesday at a Texas Immigration Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, killed at one detainee and left two other people injured. The suspect, who started firing from a sniper from an adjacent building, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby immigration attorney's office.

During the news conference, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock stated that the agency is looking into the event as a targeted act of violence.

Dallas ICE facility shooting: IDs of shooting victims not revealed

Authorities reaffirmed that no law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting that occurred at an ICE field office in Dallas on Wednesday, but they did not immediately name the victims.

At this time, Joseph Rothrock, the special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, said that they are not disclosing the identities of any victims. He, however, added that no law enforcement personnel were harmed in this attack.

Rockrock further sought assistance from the public.

“Any piece of information will be helpful,” he said during the press conference. “This will be an ongoing investigation between us, a number of federal partners, and our local partners again to ensure that anyone responsible is held.”

Attack on Alvarado police officer

The incident comes as 14 people were charged after an Alvarado police officer was wounded in the neck at ICE's Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado on July 4. The group allegedly carried out a planned assault on the establishment and police.

“This is the second time I’ve had to stand in front of you and talk about a shooter at one of my facilities,” Joshua Johnson, acting director of the ICE Dallas Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office.

“The takeaway from all of this is that the rhetoric has to stop… It’s dangerous and people are losing their lives," the officer added.