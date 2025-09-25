Joshua Jahn's alleged car had ‘nuclear fallout’ message; bizarre sign after Dallas ICE shooting emerges

Authorities are reportedly investigating a bizarre sign on a vehicle believed to be Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn's hours after the 29-year-old fatally shot one person and injured others on Wednesday, Fox affiliate KDFW reported. The report added that the gray car was parked just below a fire escape. Dallas Police investigate the scene at 1120 Empire Central Place where a shooter opened fire (Getty Images via AFP)

Several images of the car, also posted on social media, showed a sign and message written behind it. “Radioactive fallout from nuclear formations that've passed over these areas more than 2x since 1951,” the text read. The New York Post also posted a photo of the message.

We currently do not know if the car belonged to Jahn or what the specific message means. It could be a reference to long-term environmental health risks from radioactive fallout caused by US atmospheric nuclear weapons tests conducted between 1951 and 1962 at the Nevada Test Site (NTS).

While officials did not reveal the motive behind the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility, FBI Director Kash Patel released a photo that shows a bullet found at the scene with the words “ANTI-ICE” written in what appears to be marker.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice,” Patel wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The shooter fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a release about the Dallas shooting.

The detainee who survived was in critical condition at a hospital, DHS said. No ICE agents were injured.

At a news conference earlier in the day, authorities gave few details about the shooting and did not release the names of the victims or the gunman. The FBI said it was investigating the shooting as “an act of targeted violence.”

Officers responded to a call to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and determined that someone opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathen E. Maner said.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)