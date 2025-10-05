Who is La Maggie? Armed woman suspect in Brighton Park, Chicago car ramming attack

The woman who attacked Border Patrol agents near Brighton Park in Chicago on Saturday has been identified as one ‘La Maggie’. At least, that is what her social media name is. The DHS shared that last week, an internal bulletin was circulated about the ‘armed woman’ for doxing law enforcement officials online. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated that the ‘armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents online.(REUTERS)

Images shared by the DHS showed that the woman shared posts by a page called ICE Sighting - Chicagoland. Not much is known about La Maggie from her profile except for the fact that it says she's single and lives in Chicago, Illinois. As per her Facebook profile, she has 144 friends.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, when sharing the news of the attack, also stated that the ‘armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents online.’ Reportedly, she had a semi-automatic, when allegedly attacking the Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

What happened in Chicago?

McLaughlin shared an update on what happened in Chicago, in a statement,

She said, “While conducting routine patrolling in the greater Broadview area, near the same area of Chicago that law enforcement was assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars this morning. Agents were unable to move their vehicle and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fired defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.”

She added “Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack. Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a crowd growing and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd.”

McLaughlin continued “Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for our law enforcement and their families. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”