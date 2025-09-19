Watch: Illinois Sen Karina Villa confronts alleged ICE agents in West Chicago, urges residents to ‘stay inside’

An Illinois state senator went viral this week after a video captured her warning residents in a West Chicago suburb to stay inside their homes as she confronted what has been described by her as masked immigration enforcement agents, NBC Chicago reported. Illinois Senator Karina Villa alleges ICE raids in West Chicago in viral video.(Instagram/senatorkarinavilla)

The video shows Senator Karina Villa, a Democrat representing Illinois’ 25th District, walking down a street and urging people to not open their doors if agents show up without a warrant. She was then heard shouting at a vehicle, “This is my city. Take off your masks.”

As the vehicle drove away, Villa repeated her warnings in both English and Spanish, urging families not to leave their homes.

Villa alleges ICE activity in West Chicago

Later on, Villa claimed on social media that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were operating in the area as part of “Operation Midway Blitz,” a federal enforcement effort recently announced by the White House.

She alleged that at least 15 people had been detained in West Chicago on Monday morning, including individuals at a grocery store, an apartment complex, and even someone walking along the street. Villa claimed another arrest was made in nearby Aurora, as per another Daily Herald report. “These masked individuals come upon people with the color of my skin and picked them up,” she said.

Community response and fear

Villa stood alongside other lawmakers, including Rep Maura Hirschauer, who described the raids as terrifying for families and workers. Hirschauer said, “ICE is not making people safe. ICE is spreading fear and separating families.”

Local schools also took precautionary steps. Kristina Davis, superintendent of West Chicago Elementary School District 33, said reports of ICE presence prompted a “secure-in-teach” measure which means staff carried out stricter monitoring of people entering school buildings.

Community groups like the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights also stepped in, providing residents with guidance on their rights during encounters with immigration enforcement.

Federal perspective

Although Villa and other local officials spoke against the activities, the federal government wanted to reinforce their actions and highlight what they are doing on a broader scale.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a video of a raid in Elgin that resulted in the arrest of three undocumented immigrants. In defending the operations, she stated: “President Trump has been very clear: if politicians refuse to put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will.”

Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol chief, posted on social media that “the Chicago area is now a destination of the Operation At Large” as their campaign continues to target whom they describe as “criminal illegal aliens."

FAQs

Who is Karina Villa?

Karina Villa is a Democratic Illinois state senator representing the 25th District, which includes parts of West Chicago.

What did the viral video show?

The video shows Villa warning residents to stay indoors and confronting a vehicle carrying masked individuals she identified as ICE agents.

What is Operation Midway Blitz?

It is a federal immigration enforcement initiative announced by the White House, targeting sanctuary cities like Chicago.