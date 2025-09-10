Indian man's emotional confession in US goes viral: 'I want to go back, they don't accept us here'

A heartbreaking video of an Indian DoorDash delivery worker in the United States has gone viral, sparking a discussion about the challenges faced by immigrants trying to build a life abroad. The clip, filmed by an American man during a delivery, captures an emotional exchange. In the video, the Indian man can be heard expressing his deep frustration and sadness over the lack of acceptance he feels in the country he now calls home. The Indian man expressed sadness over the lack of acceptance he feels in the US.(Instagram/@dontadoreyou)

“I want to go back, sir. They don’t accept us here. You are nice, you are talking, but they don’t like to talk to immigrants. I am going to be a citizen, but my heart is sad,” the Indian man says. His voice cracks as he recalls being dismissed or insulted for being a foreigner. He also shares how torn he feels between wanting to return home and staying in the US for the sake of his family.

“I have two daughters, my daughters are not going back. I am stuck. I want to leave the USA forever because if you are not happy somewhere and people are not accepting… But unfortunately, my daughters say they want to stay here. And my wife also doesn’t want to leave,” he explains.

Social media reactions

The emotional confession has gone viral, with many users empathising with the Indian man. The video has also triggered a discussion about the Indian diaspora in America.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This hits hard. It’s heartbreaking to hear someone feel so unwelcome in a place they’ve tried to call home. The Indian man’s struggle—feeling caught between a country that doesn’t fully embrace him and a family reluctant to leave—speaks to a deeper truth about belonging and identity. No one should feel forced to choose between their heart and their home. Maybe it’s not just about “going back” but about finding a place where you’re truly valued for who you are. Wishing him strength and a path forward that feels right.”

“Most Indians that come to the USA, are hard working and stay in their own lane. They work hard, take some of the worst jobs and rarely complain about it. Most of them are like this man too, it’s not always a black and white situation for them,” commented another.

“Every time NRIs feel low, remember the struggle to chase that "better" life in the US. You gave up so much—people, home, comfort. All for what? To feel like an outsider there instead of living like a king here? No point crying now. Enjoy the choice you made,” wrote a third user.

“It's nothing personal. I'm sure he's a great person. We can't be expected to just change the entire demographic of our countries. It doesn't work that way. The blame shouldn't be on the immigrants. It should be on politicians who allowed this mess,” expressed one user.

