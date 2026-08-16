‘Pure evil’: Clip of Zohran Mamdani looking serious triggers ‘sinister’ and ‘fake smile’ claims

A clip of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appearing serious triggered reactions from Netizens, with many claiming his usual smile is “fake,” and that he is actually “evil” or “sinister.” Defenders, however, called it bad-faith attacks on a focused leader. Clip of Zohran Mamdani looking serious triggers ‘sinister’ and ‘fake smile’ claims (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado) (REUTERS)

‘Look how sinister he actually looks’ “This is why Mamdani does the fake smile all day. Look how sinister he actually looks,” an X post said.

“This Mamdani reminds me the character enacted the role of Pablo Escobar. The sinister facial expression, intense stare, and slightly cringe/over-the-top attitude creates that association,” commented a user.

“Look at how evil he looks. No wonder he wears that fake smile all day,” one user said.

“Mamdani fakes a smile all day because his real face looks pure evil,” wrote a user.

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Supporters, however, defended Mamdani, saying he simply looks tired or is staring blankly in the clip.

“Bahaha. No. He doesn’t. He is young, energetic and he actually cares for people. That is 10000x more than any in our establishment now,” one user wrote, while another said, “The anti Mamdani propaganda really running out of ideas lmao”.

“God forbid you chill for a sec,” wrote a user.

“Can you allow bro to be tired for a minute lmfao,” wrote another.

“I’m typically an @EndWokeness fan but this is a just someone’s resting face. DSA Mamdani gives us plenty to criticize him on, we don’t have to resort to this,” wrote a user, while another said, “So you guys ran out of fake propaganda against Zohran Mamdani and now came to his non-smiling face? Dude has to be doing wonders if MAGA guys have nothing left to criticise.”

Meanwhile, Mamdani recently announced a new Commission on Government Efficiency, or COGE.

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“COGE will hold hearings in every borough and meet with union members, community organizers, and working people who will shape how we build a more responsive and accountable government. The future of this city will be built by all of us, together,” he wrote on X.

COGE will be chaired by Patrick Gaspard, according to the Independent. He previously worked as executive director of the Democratic National Committee and served as a close aide to former President Barack Obama.