Barack Obama admits Trump sparks ‘genuine tension’ in his marriage to Michelle: ‘it frustrates her’

Former US President Barack Obama has disclosed that voicing his opposition to Donald Trump has led to “genuine tension” in his marriage with Michelle Obama. Barack Obama shared that opposing Trump has caused genuine tension in his marriage with Michelle. (AFP)

In a new interview with The New Yorker’s Peter Slevin, Barack, the 44th president, acknowledged that Trump's behavior has drawn him back into the political arena more than he "would have preferred."

He contemplated how his expectations that Trump would be constrained by the boundaries of the presidency and the Constitution were swiftly shattered by reality. Barack further noted that this reality almost instantly intensified demands for him to address Trump’s first presidency, particularly as he announced his initial plans to prohibit Muslims from entering the country and subsequently broadened US immigration detention initiatives.

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Barack Obama on Trump's actions ‘frustrates’ Michelle The pressure, consequently, affected his marriage with Michelle. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her," Barack said, referring to Michelle's perspective regarding the ongoing demands for him to respond.

"I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office.”

“She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” the former president added.

The former president has consistently been candid about the impact of political life on his family, particularly regarding the unique pressures faced by Michelle and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Barack Obama addresses Trump's derogatory remarks against him Barack further said that he has refrained from publicly criticizing the current president since Trump assumed office in 2017. This is despite Trump's continuous dissemination of inflammatory remarks regarding his predecessor, which include conspiracy theories and allegations of "treason," as well as sharing a fabricated video portraying Barack being arrested.

Most recently, Barack addressed Trump after he shared a racist video on Truth Social that depicted him and Michelle as apes.

“There doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office,” the ex-president said.