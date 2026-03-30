Fact check: Could Barack Obama be arrested amid Trump's ‘Russia hoax’ claims? Here's what we know

President Donald Trump, since taking office at the White House for the second time, has continued to attack former President Barack Obama over his various policies. Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Public Homegoing Service for the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope in Chicago. (AP)

What were only allegations before, turned serious after Tulsi Gabbard, the National Intelligence director, declassified a set of documents alleging Obama was behind the "Russia hoax" - the Democrats' allegations about Trump's purported links to Russia before the 2016 US election.

Trump has since taken several digs at the Obamas. On one occasion, he posted a video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama seemingly as monkeys. It drew criticism for being racist. Amid Trump's continuing criticism of Obama over the "Russia hoax," his MAGA supporters on social media are calling for his arrest for treason.

In doing so, many seemed to be spreading rumors that he was arrested, or could be on the verge of being arrested, after the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt alleged that Obama's action amounted to treason. Gabbard also alleged that Obama, with the then-CIA director, orchestrated what she called a "treasonous conspiracy."

Hundreds of posts have been made from Make America Great Again (MAGA) accounts which called for Obama's arrest. Even the news outlet Newsmax ran a segment where one guest called for Obama's arrest.

For instance, here's a post: