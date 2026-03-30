Did TLC’s Chilli vote Republican? Georgia voter records surface amid Trump donation row

Public voting records linked to Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate about her political affiliations. This comes amid an ongoing controversy involving alleged support for Donald Trump and conspiracy claims tied to Michelle Obama. Public voting records linked to a Rozonda Thomas reveal her participation in a Republican primary in 2016, sparking debate over Chilli's political affiliations. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Voting records from “My Voter Page” show that a voter registered under Rozonda Thomas participated in a Republican Party primary (PPP) election on March 1, 2016.

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What does the voting record show? According to the publicly accessible Georgia Secretary of State voter database on “My Voter Page”, a voter registered under Rozonda Ocielian Thomas participated in a “PPP/Special Election” in March 2016, with “Republican” listed under party.

A special or primary election typically refers to a vote held outside the standard general election cycle, often to select party nominees or fill vacant positions.

The same record indicates Thomas's participation in multiple general elections over the years, including 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022, without party affiliation specified for those contests.

The records also show that Thomas voted in the presidential election in 2024; however, no party affiliation is shown in the records.

According to the official page of Walton County Gov., Georgia’s election system does not record individual candidate choices in publicly accessible voter history. However, it does reflect which party’s primary ballot a voter selected during that election cycle, as voters choose a party ballot at the time of voting rather than registering by party.

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Chilli's ongoing controversy regarding donations to pro-trump groups The renewed focus on her voting history comes as Chilli faces backlash over claims linking her to donations supporting Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Chilli contributed over $1000 to Republican fundraisers related to Trump's 2024 reelection campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Records show that Chilli also sent $210.60 to WinRed, the company that processes payments for Republican political contributions, and $340.60 to the Trump National Committee JFC and another $486.54 to Trump-affiliated political fundraising organization Never Surrender Inc.

Entertainment Weekly reported that, in actuality, 17 donations were "made over time" by Chilli following their "set-up as automatic recurring contributions."

A representative of Chilli told EW that her motives are being misinterpreted, that it is “unfortunate.”

Chilli said, “I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print.”

She further explained, “I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans. Two things I care deeply about, as my dad is a veteran, and everyone knows I love children.”