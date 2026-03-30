Knowa De Baraso reacts to TLC singer Chilli's Obama conspiracy theory row; ‘misinformation in…'
Knowa De Baraso critiques TLC's Chilli for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about Michelle Obama and allegedly donating to republican campaigns.
Influencer and podcast host Knowa De Baraso has weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving TLC singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas. De Baraso posted a series of Instagram stories that criticize the “misinformation within the Black community.” Thomas has since said that she shared them “by mistake.”
The posts, shared on Instagram on Saturday, come amid allegations that Chilli engaged with or reposted content linked to conspiracy theories involving former First Lady Michelle Obama and reports of political affiliations to President Donald Trump.
Read more: Did TLC's Chilli re-post Michelle Obama conspiracy theory? Did she donate to Trump groups? Explaining controversy
“Misinformation within the Black community”
In a series of Instagram stories, De Baraso criticized Chilli's statement on the allegations she has been facing over the repost of a conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama was not born female.
The repost video further claimed that the former first lady used to be registered to vote in Illinois as a guy. These conspiracy theories are well-liked among radical, right-wing online communities.
Defending herself, Chilli said, “I'm not very computer-savvy, so I'm looking for this repost button, and I see that all of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly I was scrolling, and my thumb hit the repost button.”
De Baraso wrote in one slide addressing her statements, “Chilli is an example of what I’ve been fighting against for years and years. Misinformation within the Black community.”
He criticized Chilli's reported donation to republican campaigns and wrote, “She probably thinks the Republican Party is the party of Black people. It's not.”
Read more: Kamala Harris speaks to Knowa De Baraso about 2026 midterms, Trump's ‘abuse of power’ and more
“Chilli voted for a scrub”
In subsequent posts, De Baraso referenced the idea of a political “party switch” following the Civil Rights era and cited funding initiatives under Joe Biden, including support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
He also alleged Chilli “probably thinks Democrats don't care about Black People.” He dismissed these claims, arguing that such narratives are misleading.
De Baraso wrote, “If that were the case, Joe Biden wouldn't have tried to give $2 billion to Black farmers--an effort that was blocked by the Republican-controlled Supreme Court.”
Records from the Federal Election Commission also showed that Chilli gave more than $1000 to Republican fundraisers connected to Trump's 2024 reelection campaign.
Chilli wrote, addressing the political donations in the caption, stated she believed the money she was giving would assist in the combat of human trafficking and support veterans of the armed forces. She said, “I did not read the fine print.”
According to records, Chilli also donated $340.60 to the Trump National Committee JFC and $210.60 to WinRed, the payment processor for Republican campaign donations.
De Baraso criticized these donations and wrote, “Chilli voted for a scrub.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More