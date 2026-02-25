Kamala Harris speaks to Knowa De Baraso about 2026 midterms, Trump's ‘abuse of power’ and more

Former Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with podcast host Know De Baraso in a podcast interview on “Now you know with Know De Baraso.” In the interview released this week, Harris discussed the 2026 midterm elections, her recently published memoir “107 Days,” and her reflections on the state of the U.S. political climate. Kamala Harris opened up to podcast host Knowa De Baraso on the 2026 midterms, her memoir “107 Days,” future plans and the state of American democracy. (Courtesy of Knowa De Baraso)

The conversation delved further into the themes of her memoir, which recounts the tumultuous period after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 election, thrusting Harris into the Democratic presidential nominee role.

Harris gave frank remarks about leadership, the difficulties of running for office, and her faith in the resilience of American institutions throughout the interview.

2026 midterms and 2028 election Harris, the former 2024 presidential nominee, told De Baraso that the 2026 midterms will have a significant impact on the balance of power in Washington.

She said, “This election is gonna have everything to do with what the environment will be in 2028. Hopefully, in 2026, we will get to ride the ship a bit around, putting in place some checks and balances on the abuse of power by this president.”

She stressed that voter turnout and engagement throughout the year will influence legislative priorities in Congress and shape policy battles on issues ranging from the economy to civil liberties.

When De Baraso asked about her plans for the 2028 elections, Harris acknowledged that she has not ruled out a 2028 presidential run, but her main focus is on the 2026 midterms.

'We have a president who doesn't understand black history' Harris came out extremely straightforward in her assessment of the relationship between the present government and Black America.

A deeper animosity, she said, was demonstrated by the president's use of social media to disparage former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

She said, “We know that we have a president who doesn't understand black history. He has a history of being hostile to these issues and is quite unapologetic.”

‘Two plus two will always equal four’ Harris's big topic for the podcast was the spread of misinformation and ways of combating its spread. In the light, De Baraso spoke about Nicki Minaj's recent alignment with the Trump administration and asked her about “Minaj's falling victim to misinformation.”

She side-stepped elegantly and said, “When we disagree with someone, take that into account in understanding that we may just not be working with the same set of information.”

She emphasized sharing only facts and said, “Two plus two will always equal four.”

De Baraso had once told HT in the context of Minaj, “I fully support celebrities engaging in politics, even if they choose to align with Republicans, but when misinformation is presented as fact, it becomes toxic to the political process.”

Kamala takes a similar stance and circles her interview with De Baraso around misinformation. Harris addressed it directly, pointing out that the very thing that misinformation aims to incite is fear.

She said, “When you’re feeling afraid, it almost blinds your ability to be open to what else might be happening.” Her message was straightforward: stop, do some research, and consider whether you're being duped.

Harris recently introduced Headquarters, a new social media platform that she thinks will act as a forum for educated discussion ahead of the 2026 midterms, in order to deliver her message directly to viewers.

Harris aimed to raise De Baraso's younger audience. She calls for young people to use their rights and voice to make the country they want to live in.

She said, “You have so much power and this is your country. You’re going to have to live in it, so decide what kind of country you want to live in and help form it.”